Congress & Courts

Judge Orders ’That ‘70s Show’ Actor to Face Three Rape Accusations in Court

By Aaron Keller
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California judge on Friday ruled that Danny Masterson, the actor made famous by the TV series That ’70s Show, will face trial on three counts of rape involving accusations from three women in the years 2001 and 2003. After a four-day preliminary hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge...

Sex Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Danny Masterson Will Stand Trial On Three Rape Charges: Report

Danny Masterson's worst days seem to be ahead of him. The former That 70s Show star has been accused of rape for over a decade now, and has been in and out of court recently trying to defend his name. There have been emotional testimonies presented before a judge leading up to what is now an official trial for the actor.
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

Actor Masterson must face trial on rape charges

LOS ANGELES — After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson raped them nearly 20 years ago, a judge on Friday found that he must stand trial. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ordered Masterson...
Sex Crimeswfav951.com

Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Sex CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Danny Masterson Is In Court Facing Rape Charges This Week As Woman Testifies

Danny Masterson, the actor known for his roles on TV shows like That ‘70s Show and The Ranch, has found himself at the center of headlines over the past few years now. This began back in 2017 when police began investigating the actor after three women alleged that he sexually assaulted them during the early 2000s. This ultimately led to Danny Masterson’s dismissal from The Ranch, with his character being written out in a brutal way. Last summer, Masterson was formally charged with raping multiple women. Masterson pleaded not guilty back in January and, this week, a preliminary hearing has begun, during which one of the women has testified.
Sex CrimesRadar Online.com

Kirstie Alley Says Scientology Is The Answer To Depression As Fellow Scientologist Danny Masterson's Rape Accuser Heads To Court

Kirstie Alley is defending her Scientology beliefs, saying the church can do what physiologists can't -- fix depression. The 70-year-old Cheers actress spoke out on Tucker Carlson Today and babbled on about everything from supporting Donald Trump, getting blacklisted in Hollywood, and somehow paralleled the controversial practice of Scientology to curing mental health issues like depression.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kevin Spacey Accuser Must Reveal His Name For Lawsuit To Proceed, Judge Says

A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan refused to let the man proceed only as “C.D.” in a lawsuit filed in September in New York state court and later moved to federal court.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Judge Rules Kevin Spacey Accuser Has to Identify Himself Because He Talked About Alleged Abuse

A Manhattan judge has ruled that one of Kevin Spacey’s accusers must reveal his identity if he wants to proceed with his sexual abuse suit against the actor. In his decision, the judge, Lewis Kaplan, wrote that he was requiring the man to publicly come forward because he had discussed the alleged incident—which occurred when he was in his teens—for decades. Currently, the man appears in court documents as “C.D.”
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Judge orders release of ‘racist’ ex-NYPD cop accused of bribery and drug schemes

A Brooklyn federal judge on Friday ordered the release of an ex-NYPD cop accused of making racist remarks and running a bribery scheme with two other officers. Robert Smith, 44, charged with participating in a scam that directed car crash victims to a specific tow truck company in exchange for cash, was ordered released on a $1.5 million bond by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak.