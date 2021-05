BOISE, Idaho — In 2001, Boise voters approved a $10 million levy that would go towards keep public lands public and prevent further development in Boise's Foothills by 6% of the vote. At the time, critics called it "the blank check levy," but 20 years later and an additional levy in 2015, the Boise Foothills have more than 12,000 acres of protected public land.