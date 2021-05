When Gayle Shaffer left the Midwest for college on the Gulf Coast, it didn’t take long for her to discover Southern hospitality at the University of South Alabama. “I felt at home immediately,” she said. “You couldn’t walk across campus without every single person you passed saying ‘Hey.’ I loved it. I made some friends down there and they taught me how to talk Southern. I felt like I was part of a community. That’s what always resonated with me.”