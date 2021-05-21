Senators introduce bill to make public transit more accessible

The U.S. Senate passed sweeping bipartisan legislation authored by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today aimed at investing over $35 billion in projects that put Americans back to work fixing and upgrading our nation’s crumbling and dangerous water infrastructure. Duckworth’s Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 (DWWIA 2021), which was introduced in March and unanimously passed out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee the following day, passed the Senate by a vote of 89-2. The bill comes after water crises earlier this year across the South—including in Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi—left millions of American families without access to clean water. Duckworth, Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment & Public Works’ (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water & Wildlife, spoke in support of her legislation today on the Senate floor and her remarks can be found here.