POTUS

Brookings' O'Hanlon on Biden's decision to waive sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Congress are criticizing president Biden for waiving sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline. Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to discuss.

www.cnbc.com
Shepard Smith
#Gas Pipeline#The Brookings Institution#Senior Fellow#Russian#Sanctions#Criticizing President
Congress
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Russia
POTUS
New York Post

State Dept. to scrap sanctions on firm behind Russian pipeline to Germany: report

The Biden administration will soon waive sanctions on the Russian-owned corporation behind construction of a controversial natural gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany, according to a new report. Axios, citing two sources briefed on the decision, said that the State Department will acknowledge to Congress that the company, Switzerland-based Nord...
POTUS
Axios
Axios

Scoop: Biden to waive sanctions on company in charge of Nord Stream 2

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision. Why it matters: The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over...
Energy Industry
Forbes
Forbes

Nord Steam 2 Saga Ends As Biden Waives Sanctions

The dispute over the controversial oil and gas pipeline known as “Nord Stream 2” ended on Wednesday when the United States Department of State announced that the Biden administration was waiving sanctions against the pipeline’s Russian owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its German CEO, Matthias Warnig. This means that the final 10% of the 759 mile pipeline directly from Russia to Germany can now be built in the Baltic Sea. This new pipeline will bypass Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic States – all of whom received transshipment fees from existing overland pipelines but will lose that entitlement with Nord Stream 2.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump eyed removing U.S. troops ahead of Biden inauguration: Axios

Axios' Jonathan Swan joins Morning Joe to discuss the newest installment of his 'Off the rails' series, which documents the end of the Trump administration. In 'Trump's war with his generals,' Swan and reporter Zachary Basu focus on Trump's last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Congress & Courts
manchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: Kuster Gaza comment, HAVANA Act, Retirement Flexibility

It’s May 23, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent updates from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Following U.S. Representative Chris Pappas’ (D-NH) statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) also made a statement on Wednesday. “As the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas continues, it is imperative for...
U.S. Politics
kfgo.com

U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into...
Congress & Courts
Lebanon Democrat

Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.