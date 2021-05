DNA suggests murder was carried out by someone other than executed man. DNA tests on a murder weapon and a bloody shirt are not a match with the man executed for carrying out the crime, according to lawyers from the Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union. Arkansas inmate Ledell Lee had maintained his innocence until his execution in 2017. The evidence was tested after Lee’s sister filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit with the help of the two groups and Hogan Lovells. The lead prosecutor has said she thinks Lee was a serial predator and pointed to his two convictions for rape. A neighbor had testified in the murder case that she saw Lee enter and leave the victim’s home. (The Washington Post, the New York Times, the Innocence Project, the FOIA lawsuit)