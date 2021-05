A new report claims that Apple will launch multiple new Macs, including redesigned Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro lines starting in the summer. Apple has previously committed to moving all of its Macs to Apple Silicon within two years, but now that transition is said to include redesigns of even the existing new M1 Macs. A new report claims that the MacBook Pro models will see a revamp in summer 2021, while the successor to the M1 will be in a redesigned MacBook Air to come at the end of the year.