Mariners' Jake Fraley: On base twice in first rehab game

The M’s picked up a big win yesterday in perhaps the most unlikeliest of ways. No, the whole bullpen-being-a-fortress thing wasn’t new, but it was appreciated, especially after Chris Flexen didn’t have his best stuff. No, the M’s won a one-run game in large part due to a home run from JP Crawford. It was his first of the year, and I had said on twitter a few weeks ago that I simply couldn’t envision it anymore. You can go back and look at HRs he hit in his first few months with the M’s, and look at some long HRs he hit with the Phillies, but his approach has altered dramatically since then.