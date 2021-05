Vanessa Lachey has been tapped as the lead of the upcoming CBS drama series NCIS: Hawai’i, the first installment in the NCIS franchise with a female character at the center. Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) and Jason Antoon (Claws) also have been cast as a series regulars in the spinoff, which recently received a straight-to-series order for next season. The style of the show’s title, originally announced as NCIS: Hawaii, has been tweaked to reflect Hawaii’s spelling in the Hawaiian language, which also is the official name of the island of Hawai’i.)