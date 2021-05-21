newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Begins hitting progression

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walker (oblique) has begun hitting, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He has been sidelined since May 11 with oblique soreness. It sounds like Walker could be ready for a rehab assignment sooner than later.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Rehab#Athletic#Oblique Soreness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Marlins Win Big after Diamondbacks Have Disastrous Eighth Inning

After losing an early three-run lead, the Miami Marlins rode a six-run eighth inning to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night. Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, returning from a stint on the injured list, hit a three-run homer in the first. Center fielder Lewis Brinson added one of his own in the eighth, pacing the Marlins to the win.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Plays six innings Saturday

Marte (hamstring) played six innings in a game against members of the Rockies at the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Manager Torey Lovullo attended the game and was "very encouraged" by Marte's play. He will be evaluated Sunday and is likely headed out on a rehab assignment.
MLBazsnakepit.com

SnakePit Round Table: Moving on up...

Should Madison Bumgarner’s outing in Atlanta be considered a no-hitter?. Isaiah: As much as I’d like to, I’m going with no. I simply can’t wrap my mind around seven innings being a no-hitter, even if it was the destined length of the game. Call it what you will. James: I...
MLBarizonasports.com

D-backs activate OF Tim Locastro, 1B Christian Walker off IL

Outfielder Tim Locastro and first baseman Christian Walker were reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The D-backs sent outfielder Nick Heath and utility man Andrew Young to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move after Arizona’s win over Colorado on Sunday. Locastro landed on the...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory

The Mets pulled off an absolute stunner of a walk-off win in the tenth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 in the first game of a weekend series at Citi Field. After everything that happened in this game (and boy did a lot happen in this game), it’s easy to forget that this game began with David Peterson unable to get out of the second inning. After a rather uneventful first inning for both teams, the Diamondbacks got a rally started in the second with a one-out single against the shift by Pavin Smith. Peterson was able to strike out Nick Ahmed for the second out, but then Josh Rojas laced a base hit on which Conforto nearly made a sliding catch, but he merely trapped the ball and two men were on for the Diamondbacks. Even though Peterson was unable to calm himself down and stop the bleeding in the subsequent at-bats, it was the walk to the opposing pitcher Zac Gallen to load the bases that came back to (snake)bite Peterson.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Mets Defeat Diamondbacks 4-2

The Diamondbacks lost their 5th straight game, falling to the Mets 4-2. Their record drops to 15-18 on the year. It was also their 9th straight loss at Citi Field dating back to May, 2018. Mets manager Luis Rojas decided to go with right handed Tommy Hunter as an opener...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 5/4: Bienvenidos a Miami

[Arizona Sports] D-backs activate OF Tim Locastro, 1B Christian Walker off IL - Outfielder Tim Locastro and first baseman Christian Walker were reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The D-backs sent outfielder Nick Heath and utility man Andrew Young to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move after Arizona’s win over Colorado on Sunday. Locastro landed on the injured list after dislocating his finger on April 17, as his MLB-record 29 successful steals to begin a career came to an end. The speedy outfielder is batting .269 with three stolen bases so far this season. Walker went to the IL on April 12 due to a strained right oblique. In 10 games before his injury, Walker was hitting .179 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
MLBaugustachronicle.com

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23) and Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18) kick off a four-game set Monday at Dodger Stadium with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Madison Bumgarner is the projected starting pitcher for...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Set for MRI

Cabrera (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Cabrera was diagnosed with a hamstring strain after exiting Thursday's contest early. The severity of the injury is not yet known, though the results of the imaging should shed light on a general timeline for Cabrera's return to the field.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Who is the Diamondbacks Thirdbaseman of the Future ?

So as not to bury the lead, I’ll start right off with the inspiration for this article. In last night’s game day thread a question about whither Drew Ellis from Xerostomia prompted this comment from Michael McDermott:. “For an out of the box idea, Ketel Marte at 3B?. It would...
MLBTitusville Herald

Arizona-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Corey Dickerson walks. Adam Duvall singles to left center field. Corey Dickerson to third. Brian Anderson homers to right field. Adam Duvall scores. Corey Dickerson scores. Isan Diaz grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Levi Kelly: Dealing with shoulder

Kelly's season has been delayed by a shoulder injury sustained during the late staged of minor-league training camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Kelly underwent an MRI that came back clean and will be delayed a couple of weeks. The eighth-round draft in 2018 pitched at the Diamondbacks' alternate summer camp last year but hasn't thrown in a competitive game since in 2019.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Bats leadoff

Kelly batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Mets. Kelly was atop the batting order for the second time this season, as manager Torey Lovullo rotates bodies at the leadoff spot. In addition to Kelly, Pavin Smith, Tim Locastro and Josh Rojas have filled the role. With news that Ketel Marte (hamstring) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Lovullo may not have to mix-and-match leadoff batters for too much longer.
MLBMLB

Walker, Locastro 'very excited' to come off IL

The D-backs got a pair of key players back Tuesday when first baseman Christian Walker and outfielder Tim Locastro were activated off the injured list, and both were glad to no longer be spectators. Walker had been on the IL since April 12 with a strained right oblique muscle. "I'm...
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Walker heads to Arizona's bench on Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is out of Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Walker will rest on Thursday after Pavin Smith and Josh Rojas were announced as Arizona's starting first baseman and right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 35 batted balls this season, Walker has produced a 2.9%...
MLBfishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Series Preview

The Miami Marlins hit to road to play four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In this series preview, you’ll get all the details:. TV broadcast for all 4 games: Bally Sports Florida. Radio broadcast for all 4 games: 940 AM WINZ, WAQI 710. Probable Pitchers. Monday: Bullpen Day (Starter TBA)...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks dominate Marlins

Madison Bumgarner pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 11-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Arizona’s Asdrubal Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and a double that missed by inches from also going over the fence. Miami’s Jesus Aguilar finished 3-for-4...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Erick Fedde sharp as Nationals top Diamondbacks

Erick Fedde shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks through seven innings and pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez's home run started a three-run rally in the eighth inning in the Washington Nationals' 3-0 win at Phoenix on Sunday. Fedde (3-4) allowed only three hits and had four strikeouts and two walks as Washington...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Injuries hit D-backs again with Gallen, Walker on 10-day IL

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks continued to deal with a surge of early-season injuries, putting starting pitcher Zac Gallen and first baseman Christian Walker on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Gallen has a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament, which is the ligament replaced in Tommy John surgery. Walker has...