Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Begins hitting progression

[Arizona Sports] D-backs activate OF Tim Locastro, 1B Christian Walker off IL - Outfielder Tim Locastro and first baseman Christian Walker were reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The D-backs sent outfielder Nick Heath and utility man Andrew Young to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move after Arizona’s win over Colorado on Sunday. Locastro landed on the injured list after dislocating his finger on April 17, as his MLB-record 29 successful steals to begin a career came to an end. The speedy outfielder is batting .269 with three stolen bases so far this season. Walker went to the IL on April 12 due to a strained right oblique. In 10 games before his injury, Walker was hitting .179 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.