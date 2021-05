DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have been a markedly better offensive team over the last week. Now if only they could get the bullpen to make similar progress. The Tigers pieced together a string of soft singles to score four runs in the fourth inning on their way to building a 7-0 lead Tuesday night. The bullpen gave those seven runs back in the eighth and ninth innings but Robbie Grossman ripped a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Tigers a wild 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.