Nicolas Kotzen had lost to Michael Zheng six times since the start of 2020 according to results posted on UTR without winning himself. That changed on Sunday afternoon as Kotzen beat Zheng at first singles and helped Newark Academy, No. 1 in the NJ.com, to a 4-1 team victory over No. 2 Delbarton in the final round of the Bryan Bennett Invitational at Delbarton. It is the second time the Minutemen (17-0) have defeated the Green Wave (18-2) this season.