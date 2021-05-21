Applicants sought for city's Vision Fund projects
Rapid City is accepting public proposals for Vision Fund projects May 24 through July 23. Vision Fund projects will be considered for a three-year plan period by the Vision Fund Citizen Committee with approximately $24 million in Vision Fund revenue available. All projects in the plan shall be located within the city limits of Rapid City or benefit the city as a whole. The city council may approve the use of Vision Funds to finance buildings, facilities, infrastructure or other capital projects.rapidcityjournal.com