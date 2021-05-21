Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.