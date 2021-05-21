newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Trading Revenue#Sec#Fifth Third Bancorp#Resolute Partners Group#Goog#Ubs Group#Oppenheimer#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Credit Suisse Group#Svp Philipp Schindler#Google Services#Google Cloud#Google Maps#S P#Equity#Institutional Investors#Company Insiders#Research Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $26.56

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Titan Medical Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.46 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.28% of PRA Group worth $77,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 745 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 15,074 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 12,380 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $778,700.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. A number...