Interviewer: “How many people have gotten seriously injured or died after receiving the COVID vaccines? So, do you have the answer to that question, senator?”. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: “Well, I can report what’s being reported on the VAERS system … It’s an imperfect system. In general, the complaint is a very small percentage of adverse effects actually get reported, and so you have to take this with a grain of salt, but according to the VAERS system, we are over 3,000 deaths of, after, within 30 days of taking the vaccine. About 40% of those occur on day zero, one or two.” — Exchange on “The Vicki McKenna Show,” May 6, 2021.