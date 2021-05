Applause to the organizers and both current and alumni Elkins High School Band members who performed at Wimer Stadium Thursday night. Coach Wimer and John Zirbs were most likely smiling down on everyone as they gathered in their favorite place. The fans that showed up for this performance did not go away disappointed. The band’s music could be heard in many neighborhoods throughout Elkins Thursday evening. How wonderful it was for everyone to congregate in this magical place called Wimer Stadium. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!