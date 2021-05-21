Obtaining Compensation for a Toy-Related Injury or Death in Mississippi

You are not a bad parent if you bought a toy for your child or let your child open up a toy and play with it when they were given it as a gift, and your child is injured from the toy. Toy incidents that lead to injuries in children happen frequently. In fact, in 2019, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that more than 224,000 children were injured from a toy-related incident. These children had to go to the emergency room to be treated. That year, the USCPSC also indicated that 14 children died as a result of a toy-related situation.