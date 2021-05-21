newsbreak-logo
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

By Karen Miller
Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

