Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE LXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,435. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $12.74.