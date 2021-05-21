Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,803 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.80.