Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,803 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $110,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 745 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Titan Medical Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at Raymond James

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,516 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $76,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup assumed coverage on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$16.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 54,842 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Purchases 261 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 8.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion. NYSE LEA traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.29....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Comments on RPT Realty’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $778,700.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Susquehanna Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock. Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 12,380 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.