Rock Music

SCORPIONS' KLAUS MEINE Says It Was 'The Right Decision' To Finish New Album Without Producer GREG FIDELMAN

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine says that "it was the right decision" for him and his bandmates to complete their new album without producer Greg Fidelman. The German-Polish-Swedish hard rock legends spent the last few months recording the effort at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany. Tentatively due later this year, the disc will mark SCORPIONS' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of new and classic material.

www.blabbermouth.net
