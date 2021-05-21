SCORPIONS' KLAUS MEINE Says It Was 'The Right Decision' To Finish New Album Without Producer GREG FIDELMAN

Alan Jackson releases his first album of all new music in six years today (Friday, May 14th). The project is called Where Have You Gone, and it includes a whopping 21 songs. Alan didn't intend to wait so long in between albums, but along the way he and his family suffered some big losses, including that of his mother and his son-in-law, which really affected him. He tells us: “For several years there I really didn't feel like writing at all and recording, and last spring I was ready, and we booked studio time and then the virus thing hit and everything kind of came to a halt, and then later in the summer I called Keith Stegall, my producer, and said, 'Hey, man, I'm tired of waiting on this thing. Let's just do it,' so we decided to go ahead and get everbody in the studio whether they had to wear a mask or a helmet or whatever they had to wear to get in there and cut this thing (laughs).”