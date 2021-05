BOISE, Idaho — The man charged in the violent attack and sexual assault of a woman jogging in a Boise neighborhood appeared in an Idaho courtroom Wednesday morning. Nicholas J. Campbell, 30, was arrested in April, more than two years after the Nov. 30, 2018 attack. He has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, infliction of great bodily injury, and concealment of evidence in the case.