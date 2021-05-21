Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million
Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post $183.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the lowest is $178.80 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.www.modernreaders.com