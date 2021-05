It's apparent how valuable José Abreu is to the White Sox every time you see him play first base. It's perhaps more apparent when you don't see him out there. This is not to bury Jake Lamb, who tried his darndest during a rare start in Thursday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins. But with the White Sox opting to offer Abreu, the reigning MVP and most important batter in their lineup, a form of a day off by DH'ing him, Lamb was at first base, and it did not go well.