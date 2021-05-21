newsbreak-logo
NAMI to hold Family Open House Night

Bloomfield Democrat
 2 days ago

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of South Central Iowa has scheduled a Family Open House Night for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at 107 E. Franklin St., to discuss Mental Health Education Programs for Families, which will begin this summer. For more information, contact Beth Woodard, 641-216-3114 or email namisouthcentraliowa@outlook.com.

