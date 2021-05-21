Georgia Tech, Google Team Up To Bring New Beat To Drummer’s Life

Ryan Paddock’s Atlanta-based company A Mindful Home is on the precipice of a new era in home and tech design, proving that the power lies within a well-connected home. “A Mindful Home (amindfulhome.com) is among those leading the paradigm shift in the home-building industry,” says founder and Emory University Goizueta Business School grad Ryan Paddock. “We’re ushering in a new era where your home’s technology system and accompanying infrastructure can and should be architected and designed with great purpose and in detail,” he says. “The same way you’d bring in an architect, builder or designer, we are part of that core team now, bringing a natural life to your home in dynamic and unanticipated ways.” His passion and deep knowledge of the residential technology space are evident when you get him on the subject, always eager to both listen and educate on a topic that has monopolized his life for almost a decade now.