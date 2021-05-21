Georgia Tech, Google Team Up To Bring New Beat To Drummer’s Life
After seven years of work with Georgia Tech, drummer Jason Barnes has an advanced robotic prosthetic to take his musical talents to the next level. Barnes lost his lower right arm during an electrical accident in 2012. While studying at the Atlanta Institute of Music and Media, he was looking for a prosthetic option that gave him more control over his music. “My first prosthetic only allowed me to play within a certain threshold without having to stop and manually adjust something to make it tighter or looser. So that’s where the robotic aspect comes into play — to allow me to essentially flex my muscle or extend my muscles…that would control the grip on the stick accordingly for faster or slower bounces with the stick,” Barnes told Hypepotamus.hypepotamus.com