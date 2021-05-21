'Ana' forms in the Atlantic before the official start to hurricane season

ATLANTA — Subtropical Storm Ana developed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic, and we are also tracking another system that brings heavy rains to parts of the Gulf coast. Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean just north of Bermuda early Friday morning. This is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which doesn't officially begin until June 1st. There was a Tropical Storm Watch for Bermuda that has since been allowed to expire. Rough seas and enhanced wave heights are still possible near Bermuda today. The Storm track takes this storm north by the end of the weekend, becoming nothing more than a fish storm. It won't have any impact on the eastern coast of the United States.