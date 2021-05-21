newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

'Ana' forms in the Atlantic before the official start to hurricane season

WMAZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Subtropical Storm Ana developed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic, and we are also tracking another system that brings heavy rains to parts of the Gulf coast. Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean just north of Bermuda early Friday morning. This is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which doesn't officially begin until June 1st. There was a Tropical Storm Watch for Bermuda that has since been allowed to expire. Rough seas and enhanced wave heights are still possible near Bermuda today. The Storm track takes this storm north by the end of the weekend, becoming nothing more than a fish storm. It won't have any impact on the eastern coast of the United States.

www.13wmaz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Gulf Coast#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Extreme Weather#Mexico Hurricane#Gulf Of Mexico#Rough Seas#Storm#Tropical Downpours#Gulf System#Rain Totals#Southeast Texas#Heavy Rains#Bermuda#June#United States#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...