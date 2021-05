US intelligence found that three researchers at a Wuhan laboratory became so sick just before the coronavirus pandemic began that they were hospitalised, a report says.The Trump administration and Republicans have pushed the “lab leak” theory of the virus escaping China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology throughout the pandemic.Current and former officials familiar have expressed differing opinions on the evidence of the November 2019 sickness of the lab researchers, according to The Wall Street Journal.One official said that the intelligence came from an international partner of the US, but that it needed further investigation.But another person told the newspaper that...