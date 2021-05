Sarasota's weather is heating up, just in time for MTV's reality show Siesta Key, which returns for its fourth season at 8 p.m. this Wednesday, May 12. The season will feature the return of main characters Juliette, Kelsey, Chloe and more, and will follow them through major life changes like raising a kid, purchasing a new home and starting a new career, plus plenty of relationship and family drama. This season is all about growing up, and keeping the show going despite a global pandemic.