As Yimi Garcia makes his way back to Dodger Stadium for the first time as an opponent, his mind goes back to May 4, 2018.. He was a middle reliever in a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen, but was called upon in the eighth inning of the first matchup against the San Diego Padres in MLB’s Mexico Series and became part of history. He retired the side in the eighth inning on 14 pitches with two strikeouts and a groundout. One inning later, the Dodgers completed the first combined no-hitter in the franchise’s history.