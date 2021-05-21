Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Dawes The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Cloud Campground, or 13 miles west of Hay Springs, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chadron, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Campground and Chadron St Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH