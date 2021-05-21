newsbreak-logo
Dawes County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Dawes The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Cloud Campground, or 13 miles west of Hay Springs, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chadron, Red Cloud Campground, Chadron Campground and Chadron St Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTHERN DAWES AND EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crawford, or 23 miles southwest of Chadron, moving southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crawford, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte, Fort Robinson Campground, Chadron Campground, Box Butte Campground, Red Cloud Campground, Box Butte Dam, Marsland, Fort Robinson and Chadron St Park.
Banner County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.