newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, MN

Cook County Offers Transportation Needs Survey

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Cook County Public Health and Human Services - May 21, 2021. Cook County Public Health and Human Services, in partnership with the North Shore Health Care Foundation, launched an online survey Friday with the goal of assessing transportation barriers to health care for county residents. The survey aims to...

www.boreal.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Cook County, MN
Government
County
Cook County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Services#Public Transportation#Community Health Services#The Phhs Department#County Residents#Public Health#Improving Access#Comprehensive Feedback#Input#Findings#Responders#Social Work#Responses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Cook County, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Project 61: Cook County Businesses create on-line resource to help visitors navigate Highway 61 road construction

The Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Cook County, and Boreal Community Media have created an on-line resource to keep the public informed on North Shore road construction. Named Project 61, the on-line website will report on the various locations and phases of the Highway 61 construction, including information on scope of work to be performed, schedules, details on road […]
Grand Marais, MNWTIP

Talking to the MPCA about "The Big Dig"

Highway 61 in Grand Marais is definitely a construction zone. Listen to WTIP's first update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation here: Checking in with MnDOT as Highway 61 construction begins. But more is being done than replacing pavement and installing curb and gutters. Soil contaminated by a long-ago gas...
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Cook County Schools Special Board Agenda and Meeting Links

The School Board of I.S.D. 166 will meet for a Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 202 at 3:55 pm. The Special Meeting will continue on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:55 am. All 1st round interviews will be done virtually via Zoom due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Agenda. Call...
Cook County, MNDuluth News Tribune

6 Northland COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Northland on Thursday, the most deaths reported in a single day in the region since Feb. 6. Douglas County, Wisconsin, and Cook County, Minnesota, each reported two deaths, while Carlton and St. Louis counties in Minnesota each had one death. There were 11...
Cook County, MNWTIP

School District 166 Special Meeting

School District 166 will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, May 10 at 4:00 pm. via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to continue efforts to select a new superintendent. At the meeting, the school board will review superintendent applicant information and select finalists for interviews. Interview times will also be scheduled and interview procedures reviewed. To observe the meeting, use this Zoom link.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Local voices on COVID-19: We want to hear your COVID questions

This article is the second in a series intended to give some local perspective on issues about COVID-19. They are also intended to help readers make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccines. We encourage suggestions for future topics and you can see how to do so at the end of the article.
boreal.org

Four finalists selected for Cook County School District superintendent position

Grand Marais, MN. The Cook County School Board has selected 4 finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists were selected from a pool of 8 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. The finalists are:. ▪ Cecelia Dodge, WestEd, Project Director, St. Paul, MN.
Cook County, MNWTIP

Cook County Chamber hiring a member relations manager

Since the Cook County Chamber was formed about eight years ago, Executive Director Jim Boyd has been the only employee, working under the direction of a very dedicated chamber board. That will be changing soon, as the chamber is looking to hire a Member Relations Manager. The chamber decided to...
Cook County, MNboreal.org

COUNTY CONNECTIONS: Respect Requires Accountability: a response to the Chauvin Verdict

By Cook County Equity in Justice Initiative - Pat Eliasen, Cook County Sheriff. From Cook County MN - May 7, 2021. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last spring set off the largest civil rights demonstrations in decades across the nation and even worldwide. For many, it seemed to be the culmination of hundreds of years of state violence against people of color. In the final days of the Chauvin trial, and especially once the jurors began to deliberate, it felt like the whole world held its breath and waited for Minnesota to decide for the nation who we would be: those that would sentence a Black man to death for using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, or those that would hold an abusive police officer accountable for taking a man's life without justification.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

Author Reading Highlights Mental Health Awareness Month

From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - May 6, 2021. Cook County Public Health & Human Services recently announced a virtual event with Jeff Zuckerman, author of “Unglued: A Bipolar Love Story,” in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. This free event, titled “Sharing a Lived Experience of...