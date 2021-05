A man punched an MTA worker at a Harlem subway station after a verbal dispute early Sunday morning, police said. The maintenance worker told a rider to get off the train and was socked in the face by the assailant about 1:10 a.m. at the 148th Street No. 3 subway station, according to police. The employee, a 40-year-old man, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, cops said.