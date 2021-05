With each start, Alex Wood is making Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris look like geniuses. With each seventh-inning at-bat, Giants pinch-hitters did the same for Gabe Kapler. Through five outings, Wood has been one of the best signings — value or otherwise — of the offseason, and Mauricio Dubon was the third off-the-bench bat to come through, his go-ahead, RBI single the biggest in a well-played, 3-1 win over the hot Rangers at Oracle Park in front of 7,450 on Monday.