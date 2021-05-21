newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

Vikings, Bulldogs compete at state track meet

By Tyler Julson
Albert Lea Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletes form both Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills started competition at the Iowa state track and field meet Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday. First up was the boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, which both Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills qualified for at the district meet last week. The Bulldogs finished the better of the two teams, coming in ninth place with a time of 1:04.78. The team of Derek Eastvold, AJ Ramaker, Logan Bacon and Caleb Bacon was just .12 seconds away from qualifying for Saturday’s championship final.

www.albertleatribune.com
