Arizona State

Southern Arizona officer struck by passing vehicle, dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer from the southern Arizona border city of Nogales has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while helping with a lane closure on Interstate 19.

Nogales Police Department said Friday on its Facebook page that 40-year-old Officer Jeremy Brinton was working an off-duty assignment when the accident took place Thursday evening.

Brinton was stabilized and taken by helicopter to a trauma hospital, where he later died.

The police department says the Arizona Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

Brinton was a member of the Nogales department for 18 years.

