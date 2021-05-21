newsbreak-logo
Bilzin Recovers $5.5M Deposit for Client in Failed Downtown Miami Real Estate Deal

By Jasmine Floyd
Law.com
 2 days ago

Bilzin Sumberg succeeded in getting a $5.5 million deposit returned to its client, after a failed Miami commercial real estate deal. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader.

