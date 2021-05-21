Bilzin Recovers $5.5M Deposit for Client in Failed Downtown Miami Real Estate Deal

Vice President at Bayer Properties, overseeing financial services for the commercial real estate portfolio. Everyone engaged in business will at some point encounter the challenge of collecting outstanding amounts owed. There are a variety of different approaches as well as different levels of difficulty. In my opinion, some of the most complicated collections can occur in conjunction with the leasing of retail real estate. The lease terms can be open to interpretation, staffing turnover can lead to billing errors (on the landlord side) or payment errors (on the tenant side), and there exists the ever-present problems with tenant cash flow that can result in failure to pay. The landlord’s management company is faced with the challenge of how to collect the cash owed, when to litigate and the determination of when/how to evict non-payers. A good collections process is a vital component of managing an asset.