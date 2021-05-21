Video Doesn’t Prove Capitol Police Allowed Jan. 6 Protesters to Enter Capitol

A Pennsylvania man arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots told investigators that he believed he was entitled to storm the building because he pays taxes, court documents show. Gary Wickersham told police earlier this year that he left his home in West Chester, Pa. and took a bus to Washington, D.C. with other Trump supporters. Wickersham told investigators that he thought many of the “protestors were members of Antifa,” according to court documents. Wickersham allegedly admitted to entering the Capitol and staying in there for about 10 minutes, explaining his participation by noting that he pays taxes. He added that he thought everything was “staged,” explaining that Capitol police purposely “did not have enough resources” so that protesters could more easily enter the Capitol and be framed as “intruders.” Wickersham faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.