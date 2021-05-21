newsbreak-logo
Video Doesn’t Prove Capitol Police Allowed Jan. 6 Protesters to Enter Capitol

By Angelo Fichera
Annenberg Political Fact Check
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 400 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol, and there is ample evidence that many protesters defied and assaulted Capitol Police officers that day. Yet viral social media posts are falsely claiming a video clip proves that “Capitol Police gave protesters OK” to enter the building. The video clip does not depict that.

