New Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and death rates in the U.S. have dropped to a level unseen since last summer, and health officials are crediting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases had dropped by more than 19 percent from the prior seven-day average. The decrease also marks the second day in a row where the seven-day average is less than 30,000 cases per day. The last time the seven-day average of cases per day was this low was June 18th, 2020.