The U.S. Supreme Court today announced it would take up a Mississippi anti-abortion law in a case that could dramatically roll back current court precedent. From NPR:. The court said Monday it would review next term whether all state laws that ban pre-viability abortions are unconstitutional. The court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade declared that a woman has a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in the first six months, when the fetus is incapable of surviving outside the womb.