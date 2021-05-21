newsbreak-logo
This Week In History News, May 16 – 22

By All That's Interesting
allthatsinteresting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA treasure trove of stolen artifacts, new footage of the Hindenburg disaster, and ancient Taino graves found in Guadeloupe. British Metal Detectorist Finds Stolen Viking And Roman Artifacts On His First Treasure Hunt. A first-time treasure hunter just discovered nearly 300 historic artifacts in England — and then found out...

allthatsinteresting.com
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Podcast: The Story of the New World Record, Nontypical Elk

An Alberta bowhunter named Shawn O’Shea killed an incredible 449 4/8-inch non-typical bull in September 2020. Even though that bull is an all-time world record, the story of the hunt went mostly untold until the Pope & Young Club unceremoniously posted about it in late March. O’Shea killed the bull...
Museumsvisitmanchester.com

A Brief History of Stuff – Science Museum Group podcast

Journey through the extraordinary lives of ordinary objects. A Brief History of Stuff is hosted by BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake and filled with fascinating stories about the ordinary objects around you, all inspired by incredible items from the Science Museum Group Collection. Catch up on episode 1 to...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Scientists just dug the deepest ocean hole in history

A team of researchers working off the coast of Japan just drilled a hole in the Pacific seabed deeper than any hole in any ocean before it. On May 14, scientists aboard the research vessel Kaimei lowered a long, thin drill called a giant piston corer nearly 5 miles (8,000 meters) through the Pacific Ocean — waiting two hours and 40 minutes until the drill finally reached the bottom of the Japan Trench, according to a statement. There, the team extracted a 120-foot-long (37 m) sediment core from the bottom of the sea before slowly hauling the corer up again.
Museumslyonsrecorder.org

Archaeology and History Preservation Month (May) activities/news

MAY IS HISTORY MONTH – A time to think of our heritage, where our ancestors came from and how they got here, how come they settled in Colorado, and especially Lyons..All interesting, we each have our own story. Then there is History of the area; of the Town of Lyons...
ScienceSmithonian

Silver Medieval Seal Featuring Engraved Roman Gem Unearthed in England

Last August, an amateur archaeologist using a metal detector hit pay dirt in England when they located a medieval silver seal bearing a Roman-era intaglio, or engraved gem. As BBC News reports, the unusual find was unearthed in the village of Gayton in Norfolk County, about 100 miles northeast of London. Researchers speculate the silver seal may have been owned by a noble who was unaware it was set with a Roman gem.
Sciencekhqa.com

Ancient footprints of playing caveman children preserved for 16,500 years

CANTABRIA, Spain (Zenger News) — When a small group of children ran through the mud of this prehistoric cave, they left behind footprints that remained almost unchanged in the soft ground — until they were discovered recently, an incredible 16,500 years later. Some two dozen human footprints from the Paleolithic...
Aerospace & Defenseallthatsinteresting.com

Previously Unseen Footage Of The Hindenburg Disaster Sheds New Light On Why It Exploded

A man named Harold Schenck filmed the Hindenburg that day in May 1937 with a wind-up camera — and captured an angle that professional cameramen missed. At the 75th-anniversary memorial service for the Hindenburg disaster, aviation historian Dan Grossman was approached by a man in the crowd. Offhandedly, the stranger said he had some footage of the zeppelin explosion. That film has now provided an unseen angle of the disaster — and may have solved a mystery about its cause.
Worldarchaeology.org

Neanderthal Remains Discovered in Italy

ROME, ITALY—The Guardian reports that the remains of nine Neanderthals, including seven adult males, a female, and a child, have been discovered in Grotta Guattari, a cave near central Italy’s western coastline that was sealed in prehistory by a collapse. One of the sets of remains has been dated to between 90,000 and 100,000 years old, while the rest have been dated to between 50,000 and 68,000 years old. Mario Rolfo of Tor Vergata University said most of them had been killed by hyenas and eaten in their den. “Neanderthals were prey for these animals,” he explained. “Hyenas hunted them, especially the most vulnerable, like sick or elderly individuals.” The bones of rhinoceroses, giant deer, horses, and hyenas were also recovered from the cave. Rolfo added that analysis of dental tartar indicates the Neanderthals ate a varied diet based on cereals. DNA studies of the well-preserved remains are being planned. For more on Neanderthal finds from Italian caves, go to "Around the World: Italy."
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Found - the forgotten battlefield that defined Britain was fought near modern-day Liverpool: Site where Anglo Saxon warriors took on Viking-led alliance at the Battle of Brunanburh is pinpointed by academics

A bloody Anglo Saxon conflict believed to have taken place in Liverpool which forged modern England is seen by historians as one of the most significant battles in British history but remains largely unknown to its people. The Battle of Brunanburh in 937AD saw King Aethelstan's English forces fight a...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

This Week's Sky at a Glance, May 21 – 29

Nova Cassiopeiae, continued: After erupting to about magnitude 7.5 around March 19th, Nova Cas remained around mag 7.5 or 8 for two months, then shot up to 5.4 around May 8th — making it faintly visible to the naked eye in a dark sky. "This morning Nova Cas was an easy naked-eye object of about magnitude 5.2 just before morning twilight began," wrote S&T columnist Alan Whitman on May 11th from British Columbia. "This is only the third naked-eye nova that I have seen."
Worldtravelawaits.com

The Story Behind This Ghost Estate Of Abandoned Castles In Turkey

Picture this: hundreds of elegant, identical, Gothic-style castles, complete with turrets and balconies and arranged in semicircles against a backdrop of rolling hills and dense green woods — but no living soul in sight. That’s exactly what Burj Al Babas in northwestern Turkey looks like. It’s the world’s largest and most expensive ghost town, and here is the story of how it came about.