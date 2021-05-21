newsbreak-logo
Report warns against racial gerrymandering in Georgia

By MARK NIESSE
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — A new report from a civil rights organization warns that Black voters could lose representation in Georgia if they’re “packed” together during this year’s redistricting process. The report says the Republicans who control the General Assembly should avoid relying on race to preserve their control of a changing...

