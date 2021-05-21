newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Sick of robocalls? How Tennessee profits by selling your drivers license information to private companies

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you sick of getting robocalls? Ever wonder where telemarketers are getting their information? One source could be the state of Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Safety, which oversees drivers licenses, sells your personal information to companies for nearly $1 million a year. Why is this happening...

www.localmemphis.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver License#Robocalls#Private Companies#Public Companies#Private Information#State Information#Memphians#Tn State#Selling#Businesses#Money#Telemarketers#Data Brokers#Personal Information#Consent#Tenn#Safety Spokesperson#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW cannot take calls or process payments due to technical problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water provides power to a huge swath of customers, but even MLGW is not immune to technical issues. Because MLGW systems temporarily are down, they are not able to take calls from customers or process payments. Also, the utility company said, disconnections are suspended until the issue is resolved. They will provide updates on their social media accounts, and Local 24 News will update as well.
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Memphis, TNPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for the Hernando DeSoto "M" Bridge?

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The major crack in the metal beam on the I-40 “M” bridge that was discovered last week is still causing hardship for travelers and truckers. Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the person who inspected the bridge in 2019 and 2020 has been fired. David Manasco the man...
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
WREG

Tennessee gas prices up 18 cents in aftermath of Colonial Pipeline shutdown, AAA says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gas prices have jumped nearly 18 cents across Tennessee over the last week, according to the AAA. The jump comes after a recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused the company to halt operations. The system stretches from Texas to New Jersey and provides gas for much of the southeast including about 45% of the East Coast’s gas.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.