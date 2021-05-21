Jurgen Klopp claims City would not have won title faced with Liverpool injuries

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool fans not to expect the transfer market to fix all the team's problems this summer. The Reds are facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League this season in a campaign which has been riddled with injuries and poor performances. Some of the biggest issues have come at centre-back, where Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all been unavailable for large chunks of the season, but a lack of goals at the other end of the pitch has not helped either.