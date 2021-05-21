newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 21 at 5:19PM MDT until May 21 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Cover picture for the articleAt 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles west of Two. Buttes Reservoir, or 30 miles northwest of Springfield, moving. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to. roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted...

Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Pueblo Reservoir to 7 miles southeast of Walsenburg. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Walsenburg and Colorado City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms developing along a line extending from near Florence to 8 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was north at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Greenhorn Mountain, Canon City, Rye, Beulah, Wetmore, San Isabel and Colorado City.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Royal Gorge, or 20 miles east of Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Fremont County.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from La Veta to near Farisita. Movement was southwest at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, La Veta and Farisita.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas; Pueblo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect portions of Pueblo County farther to the north.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BACA COUNTY At 719 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Vilas, or 12 miles southeast of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baca County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Springfield to 16 miles northwest of Kenton. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. While uncertain, this activity may also eventually produce a landspout or two. A landspout is a tornado, which is typically brief and weak, but would be capable of producing damage. Continue to monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Locations impacted include Pritchett.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to 11 miles southeast of Truckton. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.