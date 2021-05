Gwinnett County residents can meet with District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson Friday night and find out what she is planning to do as the county's top prosecutor. The DA will hold a town hall from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday to give a progress report on her first 100 days in office, as well as outline her vision for the office's future and answer residents questions. This includes talking about the DA Office's expanded victim services as well as its new pre-trial intervention and diversion program and Conviction Integrity Unit.