Laguna Beach police chief will leave city after less than 5 months on the job
The Laguna Beach police chief will depart less than five months into his tenure as the city’s top cop, according to a city press release on Friday. Police Chief Robert Thompson was on-boarded in January after serving as the police chief in Dixon, Calif. His last day with Laguna Beach will be May 28, according to a press release. Capt. Jeff Calvert is the interim police chief effective Friday, city officials said.www.lagunabeachindy.com