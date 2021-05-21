newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Brandon Miller’s high school head coach, Marlin Simms, talks about Miller’s on-court game

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Miller’s scholarship offer from Kentucky finally hit earlier this week. A 6-foot-7, 200-pound versatile wing from the class of 2022, Miller is a bonafide five-star talent with a college-ready body as a junior in high school, where he plays down in Antioch, Tennessee at Cane Ridge High School. Miller was one of two five-star wings that picked up an offer from head coach John Calipari and staff throughout the week, joining Chris Livingston as the other recipient.

kentuckysportsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Orlando Antigua
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Junior High School#Team Player#Cane Ridge High School#Wildcat#Ksr#Covid#Houston High School#Coach Simms#Mr Basketball#Kentucky Fans#Gatorade Player#This Week#College#Running#Antioch#Collierville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Georgia StatetheScore

Georgia transfer Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler is committing to Kentucky, he told Stadium's Jeff Goodman on Monday. "I feel like coach (John Calipari) and that staff and that roster give me the best chance to win a national championship next year and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA," Wheeler said, courtesy of ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Nick Roush 12:00pm May 17, 2021 1 Comment 2 categories 3 tags. John Calipari’s next point guard was relatively unheard of by the Big Blue Nation until about a month before he signed with the Wildcats on May 12. A late riser that jumped up to No. 11 in Rivals’ national recruiting rankings, Chin Coleman’s relationship with Washington began almost a year ago. “I basically recruited TyTy…
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to Kentucky

Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler has announced where he will now continue his college career. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NBA Draft, Wheeler has announced that he will continue his college basketball career at Kentucky, assuming he withdraws from the NBA Draft as expected. He chose to play for Kentucky over the likes of Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

UK Softball Will HOST in the NCAA Regionals

Kentucky Softball will be hosting the regionals for the fifth straight time in the NCAA tournament. Rachel Lawson has her Wildcats sitting at 39-13 (13-11) in 2021, which is good enough for the 14th overall seed in this year’s tournament. In the Lexington region, Kentucky will try to outlast Notre...
Lexington, KYchatsports.com

Miami Selected to Lexington Regional

OXFORD, Ohio—The Miami University softball team is headed to Lexington Regional for the NCAA Tournament and will face Notre Dame (31-13) on Friday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN3. Host Kentucky (39-13) is the top seed in the four-team regional and No. 14 overall seed and will face Northwestern (29-15) at noon on Friday in the double-elimination regional.
Kentucky Stateaseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Today On KSR: Decision Day for Wheeler

The Southeastern Conference’s leading assist man is on the move and later today he will announce his next destination in college basketball. Sahvir Wheeler and his 7.4 dimes per game will sit down with Jeff Goodman at 3 p.m. to declare his intentions to transfer to one of four schools: Kentucky, Kansas, LSU or Oklahoma State. Kentucky is the presumed pick for the 5-10 guard and all indications are John Calipari will add his second point guard in less than a week.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WGAU

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Sources Say Podcast Ep. 101: Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY!

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 101 to discuss Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program moving forward. Among the highlights:. Wheeler chooses UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. How did we get to this...
Kentucky Statelive5news.com

South Carolina Bests Kentucky to Pick Up Road Sweep

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the first time since 2002, the University of South Carolina baseball team went into Lexington and completed a three-game sweep of Kentucky. The Gamecocks defeated the Wildcats, 11-6, Sunday afternoon (May 16) at Kentucky Proud Park to move to 15-12 in Southeastern Conference play. Andrew Eyster...