Punam Patel interview: ‘Special’

“We can really knock down a lot of walls and actually be rewarded for it,” proclaims Punam Patel about the Netflix series “Special.” The comedy, created by and starring Ryan O’Connell as a gay man with cerebral palsy, was a short-form series in its first season and returns as a half-hour comedy for its second and final season, now streaming. Patel earned an Emmy nomination for Best Short Form Actress for her performance as Kim, Ryan’s best friend and confidant. In an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above) Patel discusses Kim’s journey in season two and the importance of representation on television.