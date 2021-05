The Colombian government said Sunday it would consider protesters' demands to "guarantee the right to protest" as a condition for negotiations after 19 days of bloody demonstrations against President Ivan Duque. Triggered by a now-abandoned tax reform plan, the nationwide demonstrations have drawn thousands of pandemic-weary Colombians to the streets, venting their anger over poverty, yawning inequality and the government's harsh response to the protesters. Spokespersons for the government and the most visible protester organization met in Bogota for the second time since the protests erupted on April 28. At the end of the meeting, which lasted about four hours, presidential adviser Miguel Ceballos said he had received a document demanding "guarantees to exercise the right to protest" that "must be considered by the government."