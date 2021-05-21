Three men face charges in connection with Mound City shooting
Three men have been charged following Tuesday's shooting in Mound City. Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper has charged Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry, 24, of Mound City, with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, the Illinois State Police announced Friday.thesouthern.com