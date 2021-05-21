newsbreak-logo
Mound City, IL

Three men face charges in connection with Mound City shooting

By THE SOUTHERN
The Southern
 2 days ago

Three men have been charged following Tuesday's shooting in Mound City. Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa Casper has charged Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry, 24, of Mound City, with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, the Illinois State Police announced Friday.

